All Call of Duty: Vanguard fans are enjoying all the content that was added with the arrival of Season One of the most recent title in the war saga, so many players are looking for the best way to stand out in their games.

Something that has caught our attention is that the arrival of Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard brought a couple of multiplayer maps, so today we will focus on Radar and some tips that will come in handy.

Top 3 Radar Tips

Exposed walkway. The Radar walkway is a favorite vantage point for getting easy kills from above, but don’t get too comfortable up there. As the game progresses, the destructible boards will deteriorate more and more, exposing your position even more.

Block your signal. Confuse and disorient the enemy team by placing an Inhibitor in the center of the map or inside a high priority building. By clipping their minimap information, it will be much more difficult for them to anticipate your attack.

Grenades out. With such tight interior spaces, as well as the outer maze, you’ll do well to direct your attacks with a throw from your tactical and deadly gear. Do you need that Dominion B flag? Throw a Smoke Grenade to cover your trail, followed by a Gamma Bomb, or better yet, the new Incendiary Grenade unlocked for free at Tier 39 of the Season One Battle Pass.