CrossFit is a sport that is becoming more in fashion due to its intensity and variability of exercises, in fact for many it is a challenge. If you want to start it is necessary that you acquire good equipment.

Therefore, we are going to show you the best 25 CrossFit shoe deals so you can train comfortably.

CrossFit shoes for men

Reebok Nano X1 CrossFit Shoes





These CrossFit shoes from Reebok will provide extreme comfort when doing your workouts. In addition, the support and cushioning is very high. You can find them for 107.77 euros.

Reebok Nano X1, Men’s Sports Shoes, Semi Solar Gold / Radiant Ocher / Vector Navy, 44.5 EU

Reebok Nanoflex TR CrossFit Shoes





This Reebok model comes with a strong and durable mesh upper designed for your most intense workouts. Flex grooves in the rubber outsole give you the flexibility you need. They can be yours for 57 euros.

Reebok NANOFLEX TR, Men’s Sports Shoes, Core Black / Cold Gray 6 / Cold Gray 7, 43 EU

Reebok CrossFit Nano X1 TR Adventure Shoes





Dare to train outdoors and discover incredible places while you get in shape with the Reebok, a model with which you can carry out your training sessions on multiple surfaces, both indoor and outdoor. They can be yours for 129.95 euros.

Reebok Nano X1 TR Adventure Men’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

Reebok Nano CrossFit Shoes





These shoes are designed for the most daring and made up of cutting-edge technology, they will also become your favorite training shoes. You can find them for 129.95 euros.

Reebok Nano X1 Men’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 CrossFit Shoes





Revolutionize your workouts with this Reebok men’s training shoe. Lightweight mesh upper gives you support and breathability. You can find them by 60 euros 41.60 euros.

Reebok Flexagon Force 3.0 Shoes Navy Blue

Reebok Flashfilm Train 2 CrossFit Shoe





Train hard and keep moving. This shoe has a lightweight and breathable design so you can enjoy maximum comfort during your most intense workouts. They can be yours for 75 euros 49.45 euros.

Reebok Flashfilm Train 2.0 Shoes White

CrossFit Under Armor shoes





The Charged Engage sneakers from Under Armor have a lightweight and breathable upper fabric with a knitted design in the forefoot area, so they offer a secure hold regardless of the direction in which the foot moves. You can find them for 62.99 euros.

Under Armor UA Charged Engage, Men’s Shoes, White / Halo Gray / Black, 40.5 EU

Under Armor HOVR Rise 3 CrossFit Shoes





Under Armor always surprises, in this case with these cushioned shoes so that each burpee, agility ladder, jump to the drawer and, ultimately, each movement is even more intense. They can be yours for 109.95 euros.

HOVR Rise 3 Under Armor Men’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

Under Armor TriBase Reign 3 NM CrossFit Shoes





Every lift, rep, and daily workout starts at the bottom. The technology of these shoes maximizes contact with the ground with a low and stable triangular base that allows the foot to flex naturally. You can find them by 120 euros 89.55 euros.

Under Armor TriBase Reign 3 NM Shoes Black Blue

CrossFit Renew Retaliation TR 3 Shoes by Nike





If you want a higher level of containment and quality, these Nike shoes are perfect for you, as they fit with fasteners that perfectly lock in the midfoot while you do cardio, lift weights or perform any other exercise. They can be yours for 74.95 euros.

Nike Renew Retaliation TR 3 Men’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

CrossFit SuperRep Go 2 Shoes by Nike





These sneakers combine a lightweight cushioning with a breathable mesh on the top so you can move comfortably in the circuits of your fitness classes or workouts. You can find them for 99.95 euros.

Nike SuperRep Go 2 Men’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

New Balance Minimus TR CrossFit Shoes





Whether you’re lifting weights or training with high intensity exercises each week, our versatile men’s Minimus TR training shoe provides comfortable support with a lightweight feel. You can find them for 79.13 euros.

CrossFit shoes for women

Nike cross training shoes





Go from lifting weights in the weight room to CrossFit workouts without missing a beat. Heel support meets laces to provide a snug fit while lifting, running, pushing and pulling. You can find them for 69.95 euros.

NIKE Nike MC Trainer Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoe

CrossFit Metcon 7 Nike Shoes





These Nike Metcon 7 shoes are the gold standard for weight training, even tougher and more stable than previous versions. They can be yours for 129.95 euros.

NIKE Nike Metcon 7 Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

CrossFit Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Nike Shoes





The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 shoes are designed especially for training circuits, HIIT and another series of fast-paced exercises. You can find them by 110 euros 89.97 euros.

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Shoes for HIIT Classes – Women

CrossFit Charged Aurora Under Armor Shoes





These shoes are specially designed for female athletes, with the perfect cushioning and support for the center of gravity and the shape of the foot. You can find them for 69.95 euros.

Charged Aurora Under Armor fitness / cross training shoes

Under Armor TriBase Reign 3 NM CrossFit Shoes





Every lift, rep, and daily workout starts at the bottom. The technology of this shoe maximizes contact with the ground with a low triangular base and stable that allows the foot to flex naturally. They can be yours for 120 euros 89.55 euros.

Under Armor TriBase Reign 3 NM Shoes Maroon Green Women

Reebok Nanoflex TR CrossFit Shoes





Whether for your double-unders or your sprints, with this women’s training shoe you will feel maximum lightness on your feet. You can find them for 79.95 euros.

Reebok Royal Techque T CrossFit Shoes





We love these CrossFit shoes, sleek tennis-inspired design keeps your look understated, while doing your high intensity workouts. They can be yours for 59.95 euros.

Reebok Royal Techque T Reebok Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

Reebok CrossFit Shoes





These Reebok shoes are special because the flex grooves in the sole give you a full range of motion in exercises like lunges. They can be yours for 79.95 euros.

CrossFit Nanoflex TR black shoes





These shoes are perfect for your CrossFit workouts as they offer a lot of lightness and an enviable comfort, so you can make your move in full. You can find them for 79.95 euros.

CrossFit Fit30 Boomerang Shoes





These women’s fitness shoes with a mesh upper are perfect for your regular workouts and activities. You can find them for 25.95 euros.

Fit30 Boomerang Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

CrossFit Hera Boomerang Shoes





These women’s fitness shoes are perfect for your CrossFit workouts if you are a beginner and don’t need high quality and high performance. They can be yours for 25.95 euros.

Hera Boomerang Women’s Fitness / Cross Training Shoes

CrossFit K-Walking Kelme Shoes





These shoes will offer you the maximum comfort and quality to leave a mark in your CrossFit training. You can find them by 46 euros 32.20 euros.

K-Walking Kelme Women’s Running Shoes

CrossFit shoes by Puma





This shoe is the perfect sports shoe to help you improve your HIIT training, offers you traction and durability so you can use them for a long time. You can find them by 82 euros 53.55 euros.

Puma Pure XT Shoes White Gray Red Women

