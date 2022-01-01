Say hello to 2021 that is leaving. To close the year, we bring you the Top 10 of the most popular series of the year on Rotten Tomatoes. Find out in this note which ones they are and tell us what you think.

With the end of 2021 very close, the famous review and review website for film and television, Rotten tomatoes, put together a list of the 20 most popular series on his page. Of all those, we bring you the first 10 and in this note we show them to you. Remember that we are talking about popularity, that does not necessarily mean that they are good TV shows, they are simply series that were seen a lot and that attracted a large number of viewers. So perhaps there are some that are conspicuous by their absence, others that are where they should be and of course, those that surprise cannot be absent. Here are the Top 10 most popular series:

1 -The Witcher: Season 2 (94%)

Since December 17 we can see the second batch of chapters of The witcher in Netflix. It is not surprising that this series leads the Top as the most popular, not only because of how recent this season is, but also because of the time between seasons 1 and 2. Let’s remember that we were introduced to Geralt of Rivia by Henry Cavil in December 2019. Between those two years, fans of the series waited and others even saw it again so as not to forget all the twists and turns in time that we see in history.

Here is the synopsis of the second season: “Geralt of Rivia take the princess Ciri to the safest place he knows, his childhood home called Kaer Morhen. As the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the continent battle for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses within.”.

2- Hawkeye (92%)

There is no doubt that 2021 brought popular series, many of them from Disney +. Hawkeye It was the last of the year of Marvel studios and we only got to know the story on November 24th. So technically it is recent, since the last episode was released on December 22. That’s one of the reasons it can be so high on the Top. Another is that, although many followers of the superheroes of the MCU they didn’t expect it to be a great series (compared to WandaVision or Loki), was quite surprising with its six chapters.

“The former Avenger Clint barton He has a seemingly simple mission in post-Endgame New York: to get back to his family for Christmas. It’s possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from the past of Barton threatens to derail much more than the holiday holiday spirit”Explains the synopsis of the series.

3- Emily in Paris: Season 2 (57%)

With a recent second season (which came to Netflix December 22), it is not surprising that this series starring Lily Collins I am so high in the ranking. Let us remember that the first batch of chapters had a great success on the platform of streaming and it seems that the second follows the same path. Whether for its cast, costumes, landscapes or history, Emily in Paris entertains its viewers and already several await a renewal for the third season.

4- Station Eleven (97%)

This series hits right in the face of reality as it follows survivors of a devastating pandemic trying to rebuild their lives after losing everything they had. Although its current theme may be what makes it popular, that it is already in position 4 of the Top 10 most popular series with only three chapters available, says a lot. Remember that HBO Max released the first episode on December 16, which means it is also a recent series and a lot of people are discovering it.

Starring Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler, Mackenzie Davis, Lori Petty, David Cross and more.

5- Arcane (100%)

The series of Riot Games and Netflix based on the universe of League of LegendsIt is surprising that it is not higher than the Top 10. Although its premiere was in early November, it was one of the most viewed series in Netflix. It exceeded the expectations of fans of the game and also those who were not so familiar with the story. This animated series surprised with its incredible animations, music, voices and a story that will continue in a second season.

For those who do not know what it is about, here is the synopsis: “As discord separates the Twin Cities from Piltover Y Zaun, two sisters face off in a fierce war between magical technologies and opposing convictions”. The voices that we can hear in the series, directed by Ash Brannon, are: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, Kevin Alejandro, among several others.

6- The Wheel of Time (82%)

Based on the novels of the same name, the series Amazon Prime Video it aired on November 19 and consists of eight episodes, the last one aired on December 24. So the followers of The Wheel of Time They have the season finale very cool and they can rest assured that there will be a second season, which was announced even before the premiere of the series. That was already an indication of how popular it was going to be, not just by viewers who would watch it for the original story, but also by those who were drawn to its plot.

Synopsis: “The wheel of time tells the story of Moraine, who belongs to the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who can use magic (the One power). Moiraine Guide a group of five young men on a journey around the world, believing that one of them could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual who has been prophesied to save the world or destroy it”.

7- 1883 (83%)

One of the new and recent releases of Paramount Plus. Available from December 19, the prequel series of Yellowstone It has already set a record for the service, immediately becoming the most viewed original series.

For those who do not know, 1883 “follow the family story Dutton on a journey westward across the Great Plains to the last bastion of untamed America in 1883. It is a stark narrative of the expansion of the West and an intense study of a family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana”.

8- Yellowstone: Season 4 (100%)

Last month this season began and it seems that the fans could not wait to return to this story werstern. Written by Taylor sheridan that, next to Kevin Costner, John Linson and Art Linson, also produces this series. Starring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and Cole Hauser.

For those who do not know what the series is about, here is the synopsis: “The series follows John dutieston, which controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack from those who border it – land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world, far from the scrutiny of the media – where lands attract billions of developers and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and timber corporations. Where drinking water poisoned by wells and unsolved murders are not news: they are a consequence of living in the new frontier. It’s America’s best and worst seen through the eyes of a family that represents both.”.

9- Yellowjackets (100%)

With its first chapter released on November 14, the thriller series follows the story of “four women called Taissa, Shauna, Natalie and Misty they were the only survivors of a tragic plane crash in the middle of nowhere. All of them were members of a youth women’s soccer team. 25 years later, each one has followed her life and no one wants to talk about what happened in that accident. But there are secrets that cannot be kept forever. While some try to settle pending accounts, others will act as if nothing had ever happened ”.

Its 10 chapters are not yet available, but Yellowjackets It already has a huge following and a confirmed second season.

10- Landscapers (97%)

The mini series of four chapters of HBO Max is available from December 6 and it is not only its story that attracts the audience, but also the cast starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

For those who do not know what it is about, this is the synopsis: “A mild mannered couple Susan and Christopher Edwards They have been on the run from reality for over 15 years. When Christopher makes a shocking phone call to his adoptive mother, his role in a terrible crime that has remained innocent for more than 10 years begins to come to light. As the investigation progresses, these two dreamers, inspired by the obsession of Susan Through old westerns and classic cinema, they imagine themselves as Hollywood stars in stories of their own invention. Thus, fueled by the extraordinary imagination of Susan, the fantasy world of Susan and Chris it becomes for them a necessary refuge from the horrors of the real world and their overwhelming sense of guilt. A refuge, however, that threatens to destroy them completely “.

The incredible third season of Succession It didn’t make the Top 10, but just a little bit. It was 11th, although it could be much higher. However, popularity is popularity, tastes and criticism apart. Surely it greatly influences the time in which the series were released and the platforms on which they are available. Also keep in mind that many times what is good is not always popular.

Missing series? Did any of them surprise you in the Top 10?

