At least the first of the volumes, which it’s a masterpiece. Just as it sounds.

The intrigues, the richness of the universe, the environmental issues already anticipated for so long, the peculiar technology and with that personal flavor … I would spend the day talking about Dune, but you better read it.

3. 1984, by George Orwell

The book that everyone names on social media and no one has read.

Orwell is a teacher, his command of the language is on another level, but without incurring any frills or complications, which is easy.

And what about history? That you have to read it to see that, most of those who quote 1984 every three seconds, they have not understood anything.

4. Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley

It is impossible to name one without the other, so here is Huxley’s work that made us always wonder who would be right, he or Orwell, when his dystopia was fulfilled in this world that we have to live.

If you read both, you will see that the answer is that they were both right and some have taken very good note of the main elements of each book to keep us well under control.

They weren’t supposed to be instruction manuals, but …

By the way, the series out there is lazy, lazy.

5. The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood

Another inevitable in such a list and, since we talk about dystopia. You’ve probably seen the series, or at least heard of it if you haven’t returned from a desert island. Better to go to the original.

Atwood presents us with a dystopian society where the situation of women is not so far-fetched or impossible, if we listen to the news from some parts of the world.

6. Ender’s Game, by Orson Scott Card

The beginning of a mythical saga by Card had a very forgettable film adaptation, so skip her and go to the book, because you will love it.

A war against bugs and some children who are trained in it from a young age. And speaking of bugs …

7. Space Troops, by Robert A. Heinlein

Here Verhoeven’s movie is worth itAlthough if you read the book, you will see that our dear Paul took a few licenses.

Be a good citizen, step on a few roaches and find your copy of the book. It’s going to be a bit difficult to find, but it will be worth it.

8. The problem of the three bodies, by Cixin Liu

If you’re geek pro, you have to have this trilogy read for when they release the series and criticize that they have not understood anything. Unfortunately for this piece of book, the makers of smash it adapt it will be the same as Game of Thrones and they are unnameable here, so that is likely to happen.

There is still for that, but they are thousands of pages and a fascinating story. The first book is actually titled The memory of the Earth’s past, although almost everyone calls it as the name of the saga.

9. The Left Hand of Darkness, by Ursula K. Leguin

The phenomenal American writer was ahead of everyone in 1969 with this novel, in a story in which an earthling visits the planet Gueden, where its inhabitants have fluid sex and gender.

A multi-award-winning novel that should not be missing in the library of everything geek.

10. Farenheit 451, by Ray Bradbury

Oh, how not to love good old Ray?

They’ve done a few screen adaptations already, but none of them are book-level. A classic in which firefighters burn books (and this list would be a crime) cannot be absent either.

Honorable mentions

It’s going to be three, but in reality, it could be a hundred or two hundred recommendations, from From the Earth to the moon of Jules Verne, which captured my imagination as a child, until War of the Worldsby Wells. The fact is that it would never end and would occupy the entire space of El Output.

So yes, there are many who remain in the inkwell, but do not say. If you’re geek, on your shelves they must also appear at least.

The saga Foundation of Asimov, of course.

Snowcrash by Neal Stephenson for the most cyberpunks. I know I should put Neuromancer but, it pains me to say, it is not a good book, although it defined a whole genre and aesthetics.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams, a bit of humor amid so much dystopia.

Etc etc. And it is that, if you are a geek really, you are going to be lucky that you are never short of exceptional books.

