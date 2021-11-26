The analysis platform Cryptorank, published the data table showing the top 10 of the most sought after “Play to Earn” (P2E) tokens during the month of November. Leading this top is Velhalla (SCAR) while number ten is held by Gaia Everworld (GAIA).

Velhalla (SCAR) is a metaverse based on the Velas blockchain. Velhalla is incubated by BlueZilla and the SCAR token can be used to trade items in the Game Zone and Wagyu Swap games. By the time the top 10 was published, the token price was $ 0.176 and with 96,245 page views.

In second place is Cryowar (CWAR), which originates from its own blockchain multiplayer video game, which is developed on the Solana network and Unreal Engine. Compared to SCAR, CWAR had 51,490 fewer searches. Having then a total of 45,755 visits in total and trading at $ 2.06.

In the middle part of the ranking are the tokens: 3) Project Seed (SHILL) which became known through its first action role-playing game. 4) Titan Hunters the game inspired by the games El Diablo, Voxel and Minecraft; which is in the fifth place that it also has its own TITAN token.

They are followed in fifth place by Aspo World (ASPO), one place below Warena (RENA), an action and survival game.

At the end of the ranking they are in the seventh box Meta Spatial (SPAT) inspired by science fiction novels, Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) action adventure game.

The last two spots are held by The Sandbox (SAND) and Gaia Everworld (GAIA). SAND was born from the blockchain-based Sandbox video game where users, in addition to creating worlds, can sell Voxel assets. SAND has a search count of 15,973.

Finally, Gaia Everworld, which is a fantasy video game in which players are in complete control of their characters. This game, like all the previous ones, has its token, GAIA, which, according to the study carried out by Cryptorank, is in number ten with 15,273 page views.

Between the extremes of the ranking there is a differential gap of 81,972 website visits.

