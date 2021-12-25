The days go by and the end of the year is just around the corner; However, time does not stand still and today more than ever it is important to know those inspiring Christmas projects that will be the memory of tomorrow, that is why he knows the 10 campaigns of the week inspired by the festive creativity of the season.

Inspiringly creative campaigns

Santa Claus Message from Finland Christmas 2021

Brand: VisitFinland

Country: Finland

Santa Claus focuses on his village in Finland and it is from there that he makes a hopeful call that prosperity, brotherhood and goodwill always reign within the hearts of the people, hoping to maintain unity within the brotherhood and love in family and in the company of our loved ones. From his village in Finland, Santa Claus sends us this message of hope through VisitFinland so that, now more than ever, we will remain united in the love of our loved ones.

In this emotional letter addressed to goodwill, its premise is to stay positive during the holidays, since a few hours before preparing its departure with the intention of traveling the globe seeking to distribute joy and happiness. From some beautiful corner within magical Finnish Lapland, Santa refers to Christmas as the holiday of love and happiness.

La Casa de Papel helps rob Burger King

Brand: Burger King

Argentina country

The fast food brand, and the digital streaming platform, generated a strategy designed to bring a unique experience to fans of the most popular band of thieves of the moment, who were able to steal a Whopper hamburger in the style of the Casa de Papel doing, using only a Smartphone.

This initiative invites consumers to live an experience that encourages teamwork and healthy fun, predicting having a good time in the company of friends and loved ones, the game was made possible thanks to an NFC device, which was connected to a smartphone , from which you “stole” a hamburger from the digital poster on the counter. The game also warned participants, where and when they could steal more hamburgers as well as the amount purchased and the amount left to steal, which caused consumers to enjoy a pleasant game.

LuzDosTres the new light that does not want more stories congratulates Christmas

Brand: LuzDosTres

Country Spain

One of the characteristics that define the last two months of the year is undoubtedly the magic of lights and lighting, which generate a feeling of calm and fraternal warmth among society, this is at least what LuzDosTres is looking for, which is an electric power marketer. The intention of the new light marketer is to create an environment focused on fraternity, which is why it includes among its good Christmas wishes, even the other providers of this resource within Spain. This story of good deaths is carried out by the last lamplighter in the country, who narrates with emotion, humor and irony, this Christmas story.

Mario Sanz is the protagonist of the story, he is in charge of the Mesa Roldán lighthouse in Cabo de Gata de Almería, which, using the traditional narratives of Christmas stories, provides an experience of how life is easier with the use of technology and electricity.

Merry Birthday – Arehucas Christmas? 2021

Brand: Arehucas

Country Spain

This comical initiative carried out by Arehucas, seeks to give a voice to those people who are born during the month of December, since although this season lends itself to carrying out all kinds of meetings and celebrations, sometimes a little is left aside those born these days.

The intention of Arehucas is to show that there are also reasons to celebrate outside the Christmas holidays, since the best company will always be the best excuse to raise the spirit and celebrate the small, but important things in life, not forgetting that rivaling with the Christmas carols, posadas and parties of the season, counting a date of birth as the only weapon is not an easy task. The video of little more than a minute, has the main intention of enhancing the party and the celebration, which are two synonyms for Arehucas, which govern the thinking of the brand by providing one more motivation to celebrate life.

Salsa Jeans | Wish Wish Xmas

Brand: Salsa Jeans

Country: Portugal

This hilarious Salsa Jeans proposal, seeks to empower consumers in some way, they seek to take advantage of Christmas wishes and the end of the year, as the perfect strategy to make known everything that is desired, everything that is thought with the heart now it must come to light and be heard with the intention of at some point becoming reality.

The encouraging message that reveals the wishes that one has for Christmas is a sign of the empowerment that Salsa Jeans constantly seeks to provide women, therefore this short, but powerful message alludes to the search to highlight the problems in the form of Christmas wishes that women have within and which society must comply with.

1ForMy “Happiness”

Brand: 1ForMy

Country Spain

1ParaMi, is a brand of artisan products, which has generated this emotional video with a clear intention, which is reflected from the title “Happiness”, it seeks to generate a feeling of complicity between the viewer and life, evoking the greatness of the little things, with that subtle charm that fashion gives you and style gives you everyday.

This factory of beautiful things as it defines itself, understands the importance that the propagation of good feelings has within society, which today are more important, due to the uncertainty that we have every day, after the ravages caused by the current pandemic, that is why the firm invites you to take good things and think about happiness.

With you we will be reborn from the ashes

Brand: Canarian Banana

Country Spain

The months have passed and the ravages of Cumbre Vieja have begun to be overcome, before that, Plátano de Canarias launched its new campaign thinking about the events that have marked the one that is about to end, the campaign is based on the eruption of a volcano, the which is now the daily uncertainty of the places year.

That is why the banana producers of the Canary Island recreate a story made through the ashes of the volcano and the use of digital animation, in which people and self-improvement are the protagonists. This initiative encourages the population not to be defeated and to rise again from the rubble, always with conviction and brotherhood.

Purchases that count

Brand: BBK

Country Spain

The holiday season is undoubtedly one of the most important in terms of economic waste, which is why, thinking about this, BBK has generated the “Purchases that count” campaign, with a clear and forceful message. “In each purchase that is made, you choose the company you want.”

This initiative invites society to reflect on what is generated at the time of executing an action as simple as a purchase, therefore this initiative presents a position of sustainable competitiveness, with which to augur for the improvement of society, from your consumption habits.

It is with this short video that it is intended that consumers become aware of their habits and the way in which they impact within their primary environment, since the intention of the video is clear when encouraging consumers to find a way to reactivate the local economy.

A Barber’s Tale

Brand: Dräger

Country: Germany

This campaign has generated various reactions, since Dräger, as a Christmas celebration, chose to remove one of the character’s characteristic emblems representing Christmas for children, the mask company chose to remove Santa Claus’s beard for this video spot.

During the short video that barely exceeds a minute, it can be seen how a man is affected in the most classic way possible, this process is carried out calmly to result in the image of Santa Claus without a beard, for the creators the intention of Make a spot of this type is the search to impact consumers in the most organic and humanly possible way.

When we add our energies, wonderful things happen

Brand: Repsol

Country Spain

Repsol’s initiative is clear, the intention to show that if you live together in brotherhood and harmony, good things are more, this message full of a positive and optimistic charge, reaffirms the importance that unity in diversity has today more than ever, it is the aspect that will drive the general growth of people, society and countries. The spot is designed to give prominence to people and daily actions are the key element that unites the differences in order to make daily life more emotional, magical and easy, with a key integration of music, the short video represents in a way subtle, the differences that unite us.

