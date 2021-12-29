The general opinion of those in charge of mastering their respective cars to try to get the most out of them, the drivers, supports the first title in the sporting career of Max Verstappen, who on another occasion ousted Lewis Hamilton.

Only the (theoretically) 20 best drivers on the planet come to the Formula 1 grid at the hands of a single-seater. Each and every one of them believe they are capable of, with the same car, beat any of your rivals that gets in their way, but only one of them ends up taking the title of world champion.

Max Verstappen was in charge of lifting his first World Championship of the premier category of motorsport in 2021, thus crowning himself the best of all, an award that corroborates the opinions of the team leaders, since all, with the exception of a Mattia Binotto who refused to participate in the vote, chose him as the best driver of the year, ahead even of Lewis Hamilton.

Two champions and a future hopeful, the best on the grid for the drivers themselves.

In a similar survey, this time starring the current riders themselves, the podium was the same: Verstappen, Hamilton and Norris, an assessment that highlights the great performance of McLaren’s young British talent.

It should be noted that the pairs of Mercedes, Red Bull and Alfa Romeo have not participated in this vote, a vote in which the drivers could vote for themselves, choosing their candidates anonymously, according to the scoring system that reigns in Formula 1 every Grand Prix weekend.

So things, Carlos Sainz maintains the fourth position awarded by the top managers of the teams on the circuits, although this time it does so ahead of a Charles Leclerc who unseat Fernando Alonso, relegating the two-time Spanish champion, awarded with the ‘Action of the Year’ for the FIA, to the first place outside the top 5.

The stellar appearance in this list of the 19th classified in the drivers table at the end of the 2021 season is striking: Mick schumacher, who takes over from Valtteri Bottas as the only different driver compared to the choice of team leaders.