Top 10 Disney Plus: The most watched in Mexico

Disney + celebrates one year of its arrival in Mexico And to commemorate the anniversary we share with you the top 10 most viewed series and movies in our country, do you agree with the count?

The JustWatch portal –Platform that brings together the most popular content from all the streaming, so you know what movies and series you have to see– revealed the list of the most viewed Disney + content in Mexico.

Top 10: Most Viewed Movies on Disney + in Mexico

DO NOT STOP READING: ‘MultiVersus’: game inspired by ‘Smash Bros’, with Warner Bros characters

As many will imagine, Marvel has positioned itself as one of the most popular production companies in Disney + in Mexico. However, Pixar is the firm that ranks as number 1 in the top most viewed movies in the first year of the platform in the country. Then the Top 10 most viewed movies in Mexico on Disney +.

1. Luca

2. Soul

3. Black widow

Four. Cruella

5. Avengers: Endgame

6. Coconut

7. The Greatest Showman

8. Raya and the last dragon

9. Mulan

10. Frozen 2

Top Series most viewed on Disney + in Mexico

As for the most watched series in Disney + in Mexico, the Marvel Universe It returns to position itself as one of the favorites, but it did not obtain the first position in this list either, since it remained in second place, after the Star Wars universe.

The count was very close between the different producers and there were several ties, so it is not a Top 10, but several titles occupy the same position. Below the Top of most watched series on Disney + in Mexico.

1. The Mandalorian

2. WandaVision

3. Tie between:

– Gravity falls

– Loki

– What If …?

4. Tie between:

– 011CE

– The Simpson

– Agents of SHIELD

– Falcon and the Winter Soldier