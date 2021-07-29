Top 10: Characters Darkseid Has Failed to Beat

Meet the characters Darkseid has failed to defeat throughout his five decades of existence in DC Comics

Darkseid is undoubtedly one of the greatest villains in the DC Universe, and his ambitions for power have been most powerful for entire planets that have succumbed to his will, but there are characters that Uxas simply has failed to defeat.

Don’t miss: Top 10: Darkseid, Mister Miracle and the Fourth World

From heroes of earth like Wonder Woman and Superman, to figures like Grian or the Anti-Monitor, Darkseid simply has not been able to defeat them in one-on-one combat, which has repeatedly thwarted the intentions of the ruler of Apokolips.

That is why we present to you the DC Comics characters that Darkseid has failed to defeat in a one-on-one fight.

Anti-Monitor

The Anti-Monitor did his thing in Crisis on Infinite Earths, one of the great events of DC Comics, and returned to face Darkseid in Darkseid War, authored by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok.

While Darkseid is one of the most powerful beings in the DC Universe, the Anti-Monitor managed to defeat the ruler of Apokolips, under the deceptions of his daughter Grail.

Life

Two of the characters that are not yet measured in combat equally, but in these conditions Perpetua could make Darkseid see his luck, despite the fact that the God of Evil could use his strength to defeat her.

Although Darkseid is responsible for the chaos that reigns in Apokolips and different planets have fallen into his hands in the search for the Anti-Equation, Perpetua is responsible for the creation of the Multiverse, one of the aspects by which the mother of the Monitor can be bring victory

Mister Miracle

Scott Free is Darkseid’s adopted son and the most successful escapist in the DC Universe, and his training in Apokolips at the hands of Granny Goodness helped him survive any torture that could be thought of.

While these two characters have not met often in DC Comics history, when they clash Mister Miracle manages to emerge victorious, driven by his beloved Big Barda, something that leaves Uxas more than furious.

Wonder woman

The Amazon Princess is one of the women who has obsessed Darkseid, not only as an adversary, but also as his life partner, something that Uxas has not achieved, which has driven him mad for years.

Despite the fact that Darkseid has managed to catch her, even with the help of Anti-Life Eciation, Diana Prince has managed to avoid defeat and defeat Darkseid in their confrontations throughout the years.

Specter

If the Anti-Monitor was able to defeat Darkseid, the power of The Specter is equal to or greater than that of the ruler of Apokalips, who cannot defeat a being that resembles him in the immense power he has.

Specter was able to put the DC Universe in order in the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, so his powers would have no problem putting the great representative of the omega power in his place.

Legion of Superheroes

In the future Darkseid sought to retake his power by enslaving the population of Daxam, sparking an interplanetary war, prompting the Legion of Super-Heroes to put a halt to the ruler of Apokolips.

The formula to stop Darkseid was the past, where Uxas was defeated several times, something the team learned to come out with victory.

Lightray

In the endless war between New Genesis and Apokolips, Lightray and Darkseid have clashed on countless occasions, where Highfather’s soldier has come out ahead thanks to his knowledge of how to survive a battle.

Darkseid has failed to counter Lightray’s power and speed, giving him an advantage and making him dangerous against the villain.

Grail

The desire for revenge against his father has made Grail one of the most dangerous women in Darkseid’s life, to the extent that he used the Anti-Monitor as his puppet to defeat Uxas.

His half-Apokolips, half-Amazon nature helps Grail gain the skills to wrest victory from Darkseid.

Orion

For the wedge to tighten it has to be of the same suit, and that is understood by Orion, who despite having been raised in New Genesis, has an important prophecy behind him, which is to defeat Darkseid to bring peace to both. kingdoms.

Darkseid has tried countless times to defeat Orion, including firing Radon bullets at him, but Uxas’s son has not known defeat at the hands of his biological father.

Superman

The Man of Steel and the ruler of Apokolips have clashed thousands of times, but Superman doesn’t know what it’s like to lose to Darkseid in their entire history as rivals, dating back to November 1970.

While Darkseid has managed to subdue Superman and has made him his herald, the Last Son of Krypton knows that the Universe depends on him, which is why Darkseid.

You can also read: Darkseid, from Apokolips, celebrates 50 years of overwhelming the DC Universe

Source: Dc comics / CBR

And with you … Mister Miracle!

He is Scott Free, the world’s most sensational celebrity known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist to ever exist.

But … can he perform the ultimate trick … and escape death itself?

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you Mister Miracle, a volume that compiles the twelve chapters of the story that the Eisner award winner Tom King, and the acclaimed cartoonist Mitch Gerards bring for you.

Also being read:

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Flash have a new enemy …

Henry Cavill wants to be the next James Bond

Gallery | Nostalgia for Superman

10 foods with iron that you should include in your diet

Henry Cavill’s training as Superman