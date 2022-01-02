Top 10: Best Kisses in the Arrowverse

The action in the Arrowverse would not be complete without love, and that is why we bring you a selection of the best kisses that remained etched in the memory of the fans.

The Arrowverse series have not only delivered epic feats from DC Comics heroes like Green Arrow, Flash, Supergirl and more, they have also delivered a collection of memorable kisses among fans.

It does not matter if they are heroes or villains, the characters of the Arrowverse have not hesitated to express their love with incredible kisses that have remained in the memory of the spectators.

Against this background, the ScreenRant site made a list of the best kisses that have been seen throughout the Arrowverse series.

10- The alternative

When Barry travels to Earth-2 what he never expected is that the version of Iris from this Earth would kiss him passionately, since Iris and Barry on Earth-2 are not together at the moment. Barry’s genuine surprise leads to a hilarious moment that makes the audience laugh with ease.

9- The other alternative kiss

In the Crisi on Earth-X crossover, audiences meet two Freedom Fighters, Ray and Leo Snart, the Earth X version of the Legends of Tomorrow villain, but with benevolent intentions.

When the original version of Snart dies, Leo finally replaces him as a member of the Legends team. But before that happens, he and her husband Ray share a kiss together and are side by side in a battle.

8- Lightning’s kiss

When Caitlin learned of the loss of Ronni Raymond upon merging with Professor Martin Stein to become Firestorm, their reunion was marked by melancholy with hints of obvious unease.

When Firestorm kisses Caitlin, he suddenly and then says that the kiss was from Ronnie. Caitlin takes it easy and replies, “I hope to meet you in person, Professor.”

7- What would happen if …?

Barry Allen and Felicity Smoak are a couple that was not destined to end up together, the Arrowverse explored what would happen if both characters had been a couple.

In the first season of The Flash, Barry ran to join Felicity on her way home. They kissed, but even though it was a sweet moment showing what could have been, their hearts already belonged to someone else.

6- the distractor

Thea Queen and Roy Harper didn’t get off to a good start in their relationship, but Thea used something more powerful than magic to help Roy.

The moment they both started their relationship happened when Roy needed to be injected, and since he was afraid of needles, Thea kissed him to distract him from the pain. Miraculous solution?

5 – The meeting

Sara Lance and Oliver Queen had a brief relationship in the past, but it ended in tragedy when the ship they were on, Queen’s Gambit, sank.

However, when Sara returned to Starling City, they both relived their romance, and it all started with this intense, passionate kiss. And even though Sara and Oliver later broke up, there’s no denying that they were a good couple.

4- The farewell

Although Sara Lance prefers to date women, this did not prevent her from having affairs with men, and one of them was Captain Cold

Sara and Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, the former Flash villain, started out as co-members of the same team, but the chemistry between them was obvious. And when Snart decided to sacrifice his life to save others, he and Sara shared a goodbye kiss before dying.

3- The fake kiss

Caitlin and Barry weren’t people predestined to end up together, but a kiss could change the situation for at least a moment.

When Barry kissed Caitlin out of nowhere, she was shocked at first, but then she kissed him back, proving there was something between them after all. The detail of this kiss is that Barry was not the real one, but a shapeshifter who adopted his appearance.

2 – A kiss from Krypton

The romance between Supergirl and Mon-El not only started on the wrong foot, both were not tolerated until the Daxamite had to define his thoughts

When Mon-El finally found the courage to confess his feelings for Kara and said that she was his kryptonite, the two did not hesitate to initiate their relationship with a kiss. The on-screen chemistry was unbeatable, with the fact that Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist are husband and wife.

1 – The first kiss

Oliver Queen and Felicity weren’t destined to end up together, but Green Arrow’s heart was set on Smoak, something the show’s writers decided to explore further.

The best kiss between them could not be other than their first kiss. It happened in episode 1 of the third season of Arrow when Oliver kissed Felicity to show that he had feelings for her.

Source: ScreenRant

