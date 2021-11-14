Toni Vilander has been one of the reference drivers of Ferrari’s GT program for almost two decades. The Finn was champion of the FIA ​​GT Championship in 2007 and 2008, which earned him a place in the brand’s program at Le Mans. Winner in 2012 and 2014 of the classic of the French resistance with Giancarlo Fisichella and Gianmaria Bruni, the second of these two wins was the key to winning the WEC GT title. Although as of 2016 he focused his career in the United States, Vilander has still had time to win the 12 Hours of Bathurst in 2017.

From your position on the other side of the Atlantic, Vilander has become in recent years a ‘wild card’ driver or true leader of the Ferrari line-ups at Le Mans, either in LMGTE-Pro or in LMGTE-Am. Since 2016 he has been an important part of the crews by Risi Competizione, AF Corse or WeatherTech Racing, in either of these two roles. Perhaps for this reason and after missing the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021, Toni Vilander has decided to return to Europe and compete full time in the WEC in 2022, a circumstance that had not occurred in the Finn’s career since the 2015 season.

Toni Vilander will captain a Ferrari 488 GTE Evo managed by the AF Corse team within the LMGTE-Am category of the WEC. The Finn will team up in the amateur category with Christoph Ulrich and Simon Mann. The former is a Swiss-born ‘Gentleman Driver’, while the latter has won the Italian GT title three times and is under the radar of Ferrari. In fact, Mann tested the Ferrari # 52 in the ‘rookie test’ of Bahrain, chassis that looks like it will be used for this project within the usual AF Corse model of ‘repurposing’ LMGTE-Pro cars.