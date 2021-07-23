It is now in Tokyo 2020 where the Tongan repeats as a standard bearer. His notoriety has made him the cover of magazines, a gay icon in some cases for his shapely body. Born on November 5, 1983 and at 1.90 in height and 100 kilograms in weight, he becomes a natural target for talent hunters in modeling and advertising.
This all-terrain athlete explained to The world that he not only wanted to go to compete for taekwondo, but also for rowing. “I had competed in taekwondo and cross-country skiing and for Tokyo I tried to qualify in rowing, but it was impossible. I injured a rib in the preparation and, when I was already recovered, I could not leave the country for the Pre-Olympic because of the covid. Keep in mind that Tonga is one of the three countries in the world that has not had cases and traveling is difficult. In fact I have done my preparation for Tokyo in Australia ”.