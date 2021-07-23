, He did it before in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and in the winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where despite the cold of the town the athlete wore his national costume. In Tokyo he will compete for Taekwondo, as he did in Rio; in Pyeongchang, he did it in cross-country skiing, although his qualification earned him public appreciation with a modest result.

It is now in Tokyo 2020 where the Tongan repeats as a standard bearer. His notoriety has made him the cover of magazines, a gay icon in some cases for his shapely body. Born on November 5, 1983 and at 1.90 in height and 100 kilograms in weight, he becomes a natural target for talent hunters in modeling and advertising.

This all-terrain athlete explained to The world that he not only wanted to go to compete for taekwondo, but also for rowing. “I had competed in taekwondo and cross-country skiing and for Tokyo I tried to qualify in rowing, but it was impossible. I injured a rib in the preparation and, when I was already recovered, I could not leave the country for the Pre-Olympic because of the covid. Keep in mind that Tonga is one of the three countries in the world that has not had cases and traveling is difficult. In fact I have done my preparation for Tokyo in Australia ”.