If you also believed that when we talked about roman chairs we were referring to artifacts discovered in archaeological excavationsPerhaps you need these types of products much more than you were thinking. If you enjoy toning your body at home and you want to improve your Gym personal, I think this list of products, which we will show you below, will be great utility from today.

Roman Chair Sportsroyals

If you still do not do the name of roman chair, perhaps we could call this type of product as multi-function exercise equipment. In any case, we show you an article that will allow you to make a vertical knee lift, in addition to push-ups or dominated and thereby improve your arms, abdomen, shoulders, chest and back. The team can stand weights up to 200 kilograms and his base H-shaped has 110 centimeters long, providing 8 points of support on the extended steel feet. The arm support is designed with a 10 degree inward tilt to prevent the arm from sliding out. The chin-up bar height can be adjusted to 165 centimeters, 210 centimeters, 215 centimeters or 225 centimeters.

Roman chair ISE SY-5607

We continue with a exercise station which is equipped with push-up grips, station immersion and chin bar. The training will be more safe and comfortable thanks to the non-slip surfaces, with extra thick and breathable arm padding. The equipment is manufactured in steel, which gives it greater robustness, and has some dimensions 223 centimeters high, 65 centimeters wide and 109 centimeters long. The product is perfect as pull-up bar, coach abdominal, coach of back and triceps, in addition to push-ups, sit-ups, and jumps.

Roman chair SogesHome

The company SogesHome offers you a exercise tower that has nothing to envy to the rest of the products that we are showing you in this article. On this occasion, we show you a product that will allow you to make a great variety of exercises, such as knee raises, vertical bends and inverted grip, being perfect for adults, children or older people. The dimensions of the product are 72 centimeters wide, 90 centimeters long and a variable height between 190 and 230 centimeters, with a maximum weight 150 kilograms. The material is resistant with a metal frame and an expanded main support, adding a broad base, which guarantees stability and durability.

Roman chair DlandHome

We improve the performance of the previous equipment with this product of the company DlandHome, since it offers a maximum weight of 250 kilograms and dimensions 90 centimeters long, 72 centimeters wide and up to 230 centimeters high. The tower has a metal frame resistant, a main support widened and a extended base, which guarantees stability and durability. You will be able to perform exercise every day and use the equipment in a prolonged and thus get to exercise shoulders, arms, waist, buttocks and legs. Ten minutes a day They will be enough to shape your body with this exercise equipment.

Roman chair Relife rebuild your life

We finalize this list of recommendations, with a exercise tower truly imposing, almost as if you had stolen it from a professional gym, and that it has a capacity of maximum weight 150 kilograms and dimensions 109 centimeters wide, 90 centimeters deep and a maximum height of 225 centimeters. The chin-up tower It has a suction cup on the bottom to improve safety and stability, while the back cushion it can be adjusted from one side to the other, depending on who is using it. With this tower you can to exercise arms, back, chest, shoulders, biceps, triceps and leg muscles.

