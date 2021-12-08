The Game Awards 2021 will take place at dawn on December 9 and 10, led by the well-known Geoff Keighley. The event will take place at 1 a.m. (CET time) and promises to bring big announcements on some of the most important titles that will come to us in the coming years.

Speaking of those announcements, Kneighley has commented that tomorrow at The Game Awards we will see between 4 and 5 revelations of the Elden Ring scale. The gameplay revelation of the next From Software title was one of the star announcements of the Summer Games Fest, also headed by it, so the presenter wanted to use it as a “scale” of the revelations that we will be able to witness this year.

Elden Ring Impressions – From Software’s First Open World

Of course, not everything remains in advertisements, but as if it were the Oscars, The Game Awards will award all kinds of prizes to the best games of the year in different categories, and the star of the awards, Game of the Year Award (GOTY) which will be awarded by a group of judges to the most remarkable title of the entire year 2021.

This gala promises to have a special Microsoft presence. The company’s studios have had a strong presence among this year’s nominees, with Forza being a strong contender for the best sports game award, and others like Psychonauts or Deathloop on the shortlist for possible Game of the Year.