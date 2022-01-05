The Epic Games store has wished us very happy holidays by giving us a large number of games in recent weeks, with especially striking cases such as the Tomb Raider trilogy. Even so, as you could imagine this does not end here, since tomorrow a new free game will arrive on the Epic Games Store, in this case, for the date of the day of kings.

The game in question it’s about Gods Will Fall, a title that came to Xbox this year, maintaining the company’s tradition of continuing to give away recent games to its clientele.

As is usual, the title will be available for 24 hours from tomorrow (so we recommend that you hurry up to claim it) and you can access it from this link.

Gods Will Fall is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Ps4, Ps5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.