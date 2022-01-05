The Epic Games store has wished us very happy holidays by giving us a large number of games in recent weeks, with especially striking cases such as the Tomb Raider trilogy. Even so, as you could imagine this does not end here, since tomorrow a new free game will arrive on the Epic Games Store, in this case, for the date of the day of kings.
The game in question it’s about Gods Will Fall, a title that came to Xbox this year, maintaining the company’s tradition of continuing to give away recent games to its clientele.
As is usual, the title will be available for 24 hours from tomorrow (so we recommend that you hurry up to claim it) and you can access it from this link.
Gods Will Fall is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Ps4, Ps5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.
The gods have exercised a tyrannical reign over humanity for millennia. With cruelty and torment as weapons, they demand slavery and blind faith through an oath of obedience that any man, woman and child must abide by. For those who do not submit to the divine will, a slow and ruthless death awaits. Join a fearless group of warriors in their desperate efforts to break the cruel divine yoke on humanity. Any man and woman who can wield a sword, having suffered the cruelty of the gods’ rule for too long, will find a place in your clan of eight surviving Celts. Together you will rise and face the legions of terrifying beasts and creatures that dwell in each of the hellish realms of the gods.