Tomb Raider turned 25 recently and despite this the saga continues unstoppable. As Epic Games continues to give away the latest Lara Croft trilogy, players continue to reimagine what some of the classic games in the series would look like today. For example, YouTube user GolemDE posted a video showing what the classic Tomb Raider 2 would look like with the Unreal Engine (without specifying if it is Unreal Engine 4 or the new version of the engine).

It stands out to see the renewed appearance that this installment would have in which the action began on the great wall of china, now with a much more spectacular and surprising appearance. This was the place where an ancient relic called the Dagger of Xian rested, which according to legend whoever directs it to his heart will acquire the power of the Dragon. Throughout the video we can see all kinds of situations that the game presented, highlighting the exploration, climbing or swimming time in different places. GolemDE’s work surprises by showing in such a realistic way what this game would look like in the times of today.

Tomb Raider II was built on the initial engine of the first Tomb Raider, with more weapons, extra movements, a small set of vehicles, bigger levels or many more enemies. In addition to China, players could visit Venice and Tibet alongside an offshore platform or shark-infested waters while searching for the Maria Doria, a sunken ship.

Tomb Raider will open an interactive installation that you can visit in 2022

It is surprising that after the reboot of Tomb Raider we see these classic remastered games again, so watching these kinds of videos usually surprise players. That said, everything indicates that Crystal Dynamics is involved in the development of a new game starring Lara Croft.

