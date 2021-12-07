Tomatoes stuffed with couscous, easy and delicious recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare tomatoes stuffed with couscous in a simple way, a recipe that stands out for its nutritional density and for its flavor.

Last update: December 07, 2021

You may never have tried them, but the tomatoes stuffed with couscous are delicious. It is a recipe that provides a significant amount of essential nutrients and energy. In addition, it is easy to prepare. You only need an oven and a small set of good quality ingredients for the final organoleptic characteristics to be optimal.

Note that it is advisable to ensure the presence of vegetables in the diet and from foods with complex carbohydrates. In this way, a good dose of energy is guaranteed, in addition to the intake of phytochemicals capable of modulating the oxidation and inflammation states of the organism.

Ingredients for tomatoes stuffed with couscous

To prepare some fantastic tomatoes stuffed with couscous for 2 people you will need the following ingredients:

4 medium or large ripe tomatoes.

1 shallot

60 milliliters of natural yogurt.

1 clove garlic.

Extra virgin olive oil.

5 grams of harissa.

55 grams of couscous.

Dried oregano.

Ground black pepper

Basil in leaves.

Step by Step

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius on both sides. Grease a small bowl to later place the tomatoes, previously washed and gently dried. Discard the tops of the tomatoes so they can be filled and empty the inside with a teaspoon. Perform this step delicately so as not to damage the walls. Then, mince the shallot and the garlic clove. Mix both elements in a bowl with the yogurt, the harissa, a little salt, the couscous and the herbs. You can even add a little of the juice juices that have been reserved to improve the final texture and add flavor power. Place the tomatoes in the pan and fill them to the top. Pour a little extra virgin olive oil on top and bake for 40 minutes, until the couscous reaches an optimal doneness. To finish, decorate with fresh basil and they will be ready to serve.

Couscous Stuffed Tomatoes are easy to make, delicious, and nutritious.

Tomato benefits

Next, we show you what are the main benefits that are extracted from the inclusion of tomato in the usual diet. To experience them, it is necessary to make sure that the pattern is varied and balanced, so as to avoid deficiencies of essential nutrients that can condition the functioning of the organs of the human body.

Protects cardiovascular health

Tomatoes have a phytochemical inside them, lycopene, which have demonstrated result very beneficial for cardiovascular health. It generates an anti-inflammatory effect that can reduce the risk of accidents such as heart attacks or atherosclerosis, which is why its regular presence in the regimen is recommended.

Of course, in order for it to develop its full potential, it must be combined with other good dietary and lifestyle habits. It is recommended to exercise frequently and get a good night’s sleep so that the body functions optimally, thus avoiding problems related to the heart.

Helps prevent prostate cancer

Lycopene itself could also be used to decrease the incidence of certain types of cancer, such as prostate cancer. Thus, it is evidenced by a research published in the journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy. This is mainly due to its antioxidant effect, which reduces the formation of free radicals.

Keep in mind that when oxidation is promoted excessively, failures in cell replication processes may appear; this is one of the mechanisms from which tumor structures arise. Therefore, the inclusion of vegetables in the pattern is decisive.

Improves intestinal transit

We cannot forget that the tomato is a source of fiber. This substance is key to preventing alterations in intestinal function, which could lead to constipation. According to a study published in the journal Nature Reviews, increasing the fiber intake is one of the best ways to combat traffic problems.

The fiber present in tomatoes helps to maintain a good intestinal transit and, in addition, contributes to satiety.

This is because This substance increases the volume of the stool bolus. From this point on, there is a greater activation of the mechanoreceptors in the tube, which causes more intense peristaltic movements. In this way, it is possible that the waste descends more efficiently throughout the intestine.

Prepare tomatoes stuffed with couscous

As you have seen, preparing baked couscous stuffed tomatoes is really easy. You will get a fantastic end result with lots of essential nutrients inside. It is a recipe that the whole family will like and that you can include regularly in the guideline without any problem. It is also suitable for athletes due to its quality carbohydrate content.

Now, remember that to maintain good health it will be essential to combine a good diet with other lifestyle habits. Among them, the practice of physical exercise stands out. Frequent sports activity is essential to stimulate muscles and physiological adaptations in the internal environment. Thus, the incidence of many complex pathologies will be reduced.

It might interest you …