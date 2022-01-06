The Uncharted movie will be one of the most powerful action releases of 2022 and Tom Holland will show that he is in top form with powerful scenes.

We can already see a new scene from the movie Uncharted where Tom holland plays Nathan drake. The funny thing is that for this film version they have wanted to move away a bit from what we were used to in video games. However, they have copied a scene of an airplane that is very important from the saga of Naughty dog.

Here we leave you the scene of the movie Uncharted:

Here we leave you the epic moment of video games:

Is it a copy or is it a tribute?

In this scene of almost two and a half minutes we can see Nathan drake from Tom holland fighting Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) and his thugs in a plane full of big boxes thousands of feet high. The cargo flies out from behind and the hero’s foot catches and he falls dragged, luckily, the boxes are still connected to the plane. So you have a few seconds to react and save yourself, while facing some villains. When he manages to get to the plane and it seems that he is safe, he is hit by a car that was also inside and he falls again. Just like in the video game Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception from 2011.

So the film will be full of action for the more casual viewers and references to video games that fans of the saga will surely like. In addition, the director in charge will be Ruben fleischer who has great experience with movies like Venom (2018) and Welcome to Zombieland (2009). Without forgetting that they have assembled a super cast headed by Tom holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg like Victor Sullivan, Sophia ali as Chloe Frazer, Antonio Banderas like Moncada, Tati gabrielle as Braddock, Patricia Meeden, Sarah petrick and will also feature a special appearance by El Rubius (Rubén Doblas Gundersen).

Uncharted It will premiere on February 11, 2022.