They are about to release Spider-Man: No Road Home and there is already official confirmation that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will have another three films.

So far we have been shown the years of institute of Peter parker and the new movies of the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man they will focus more on their college days. So we will have a new trilogy with a different tone but with the same protagonists.

The producer Amy pascal commented on the character’s future in a recent interview: “Spider-Man: No Road Home will conclude this movie trilogy in collaboration with Marvel Studios. Can I say something about that? This is not the last movie we’re going to make with Marvel. This isn’t Tom Holland’s last Spider-Man movie. We’re gearing up to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it’s just part of something very big. Because we’re thinking of this as three movies, and now we’re going to move on to the next three… This isn’t the last of our MCU movies. Since Marvel and Sony will continue together as partners ”.

“Parallel universes make for so many interesting stories, but I don’t think every movie is going to end up in the multiverse. I think it’s really exciting and this movie certainly does. “ Amy Pascal said.

The actor will sign for 5 new films.

We can see a new trilogy of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man inside of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but we will also see how he deals with Tom Hardy’s Venom and will make another delivery with the Avengers. It will probably be Secret wars. After all that, Miles Morales will replace Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

“I would say that there are so many things that we are going to be able to explore, but what we always have to do before deciding who is going to be the villain and what Spider-Man is up against is what is the story that we are in. You know? What is the Peter Parker story we are telling? What is the Miles Morales story we are telling? Will he face Venom? But we always have to start with that. The good thing about these films is that they are as big as the canvas they take place can be, even though they are just stories about a child. “ Amy Pascal concluded.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released in theaters on December 17, 2021. While we wait we can review all the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.