The latest trailer for “Spiderman: No Way Home” was published on YouTube as part of the marketing strategy of the production company with the idea of ​​giving more promotion to the film within weeks of the premiere.

The video for the movie starring Tom Holland comes with big surprises for the latest MCU outing of Spiderman.

As revealed in the first trailer, “No Way Home” picks up right where “Far From Home” left off: with Peter Parker’s secret identity revealed to the world, something Peter tries to get the help of Doctor Strange to rectify.

However, things seem to go wrong, and the result is a cataract of villains from Sony’s previous Spiderman franchises (before the MCU existed), from Spiderman’s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dr. Octopus from Spiderman 2 (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from The Amazing Spiderman 2.

Spiderman: No Way Home hits theaters in Mexico on December 16, like most Latin American countries.

Remember that Spiderman: No Way Home has been one of the films best cared for by Marvel and Sony when it comes to spoilers.

That’s right, just now, a month after the premiere, some finer details are beginning to be known, something that the official poster and the first trailer advanced.

Since the premiere of the video on the YouTube channel of Sony Pictures Mexico, the trailer for the new Spiderman has already added more than 3.3 million visits, 183 thousand likes and more than 13 thousand comments.

“There are phrases that give you to understand many things, but there is no way to wait for the premiere,” says the most relevant comment.

The phrase of Dr Octopus that can be seen in the Spiderman trailer, “you are not Peter Parker”, is the most commented and became a trend on social networks.

Although Spiderman is a Marvel character, Sony Pictures has the rights to his films.

He acquired them 14 years ago, when Marvel was recovering from bankruptcy.

Sony made a total of 5 films of its own with the character of Peter Parker who brings Spider-Man to life in the cinema: three with the actor Tobey Maguire and two with Andrew Garfield. The result was not very attractive in terms of public.

It was then that in 2015 the Japanese company reached an agreement with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring Peter Parker and his alter ego to the MCU.

Actor: Tom Holland, who appeared in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” .