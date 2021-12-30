The writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal the reason why Peter Parker did not grow up with his Uncle Ben and it is Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) who plays the role of both.

Attention SPOILERS. In the film Spider-Man: No Way Home we can verify that the uncle ben it is not necessary since Aunt May is the one who really influences the life of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and even his death makes it clear to him how he should behave as a hero. Without forgetting that the famous phrase of “He who has power has a great responsibility”.

In a recent interview, the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers address the absence of the uncle ben in the trilogy and the role of the Aunt May as a mentor of Peter parker:

Some people ask, Oh, did Uncle Ben die? Was Spider-Man guilty of Ben’s death? Are we losing that seriousness as part of that character? I think that’s something we’ve always discussed. What’s the deal with your Uncle Ben? Is it a full parity, is it one to one? Is it absolutely the same way? We started thinking: Well, maybe not. Maybe his mentor is Aunt May and she instilled this in him. Said co-writer Chris McKenna.

They did not repeat something that we had already seen twice before in the cinema.

In the movies of Spider-man starring Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, Uncle Ben was always very important and the hero always kept in mind the lessons he gave him in life. But in Marvel studios they wanted to do something different:

“I don’t think there is much impetus to put it in the other two movies. This iteration of Spider-Man didn’t begin by telling the story of Uncle Ben’s loss. We started in a different place with Peter Parker. Those words are so tied to Uncle Ben that there didn’t seem to be a natural place for them. We weren’t even necessarily thinking: Oh, we have to do it on this one. Erik Sommers said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters. While the rest of the deliveries of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe are available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.