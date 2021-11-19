Tom Holland will now seek to be the new James Bond

As you surely already know, 007: No Time To Die will be the last time we see Daniel Craig in the role of the iconic spy, James bond. That’s right, the release of this film also marked the end of an era for Craig, and although his producers are not yet looking for the actor who will replace him, there are already several celebrities who have signed up for the role. Among them we have Tom Holland, who after his career like Spider-man, will seek to become the next 007.

Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned leeds at MCUsaid in an interview for GQ that Holland is very excited about becoming the next James Bond. Of course, this is not to say that he already has the role, only that he would love it. In the own words of Holland:

“I have two roles that I will play in the next few years that I am very excited about. But I still can’t talk about them. I mean, ultimately, as a young British man who loves movies, I would love to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m just showing that. I look pretty good in a suit. “

Another actor who was highly voted by fans is Henry Cavill, although he did mention that he would rather play a villain in a 007 movie than James Bond himself. Here you can see exactly what he said about it.

Editor’s note: I think Holland is still too young to play James Bond. Maybe the Uncharted movie will give us a good idea of ​​how good a job Holland would do with one of these roles, but it will still be difficult to dissociate it from Spider-Man and the MCU.

Via: GQ