Actor Tom Holland is about to premiere Spider-Man: No Road Home, but will make 5 more installments as Peter Parker.

Since it debuted in Marvel studios in 2016 with the movie Captain America: Civil War, the Spider-man from Tom holland has become one of the fan-favorite heroes. That is why the actor will sign a contract to make 5 more films.

Among the future projects of Marvel studios and Sony are a new trilogy of Spider-man from Tom holland. But this time he will drop out of high school and focus on his college days. We can also see some classic characters from comics such as Gwen stacy or Harry osborn. So probably MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) die in Spider-Man: No Way Home, causing Peter parker have to start a new life.

Also, probably Jon watts He will no longer be the director because they want to give it a different tone and that is why they will put a new director in front of it.

He will make two more movies.

Apart from this trilogy, Tom holland will make a movie where he will face Venom from Tom hardy. It will probably be the next to shoot, as according to all rumors it will premiere in October 2023.

Finally, Tom holland will make a new team movie with the rest of Avengers, it will probably be Secret wars who will direct the russo brothers (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame) and after this tremendous story he will take over from Miles Morales What Spider-man.

When all this has reached the cinema, the actor will be able to return to the films of Marvel studios but with much smaller papers. Since there will be another Spider-man take your place.

While we wait for it to premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where it appears Tom holland on the Disney Plus streaming platform, which can be accessed through this link.