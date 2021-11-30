After the failure that was “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, Kevin Feige was able to convince Sony to share Spider-Man with Marvel Studios in 2015. This began the collaboration of the companies, so that in 2016, Holland joined the MCU to through Captain America: Civil War. It was since then, that he has played the role four times, two of which were in his solo films: Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The other two participations were in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now Holland’s Peter Parker is set to star in his third independent journey, which has been touted as his biggest personal adventure yet.

The historic collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony nearly broke down in 2019, leaving Spider-Man film projects adrift. However, both parties were able to reach a middle ground, creating a new agreement that would give the character mobility in the MCU. Until now the terms of the renegotiations have been kept confidential, it was decided that Marvel Studios would produce at least two more films with Spider-Man with Holland, one of which is “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, while the other remains untitled.

Sony continues to own the character, with the possibility of the arachnid appearing in its own Spider-Man universe. Although so far it has not been clarified how this new planned Spider-Man trilogy affects the existing agreement, but this leaves fans waiting for new adventures of Peter Parker with three more sequels, as reported. Screen rant.