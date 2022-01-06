Spider-Man actor Tom Holland volunteered to play a legendary movie role but was turned down by the studio

Surely, Tom holland He is one of the great actors of the moment. After culminating his arachnid trilogy with Spider-Man: No Way Homethe interpreter has established himself in Hollywood like a star emerges and flashes. And now he faces a new course in which he will presumably lead a new franchise. Indeed, we are talking about Unchartedthe film adaptation of the acclaimed video game.

However, it is not gold everything that shines. The actor has not always been welcomed with open arms and, apparently, in the past he had to deal with a strong rejection. As Holland himself explained, he offered an idea to characterize a young man James bond in the cinema and the studio Eon Productions He refused to accept the proposal, rejecting both the idea and the actor.

As Tom Holland himself explained in Games Radar: «I presented the James Bond origin story, but it really didn’t make sense. It did not work. It was just a child’s dream and I don’t think the Bond heirs were interested.«. And you, would you have liked to see an origins movie with a young James Bond starring our beloved Spider-man?

The future of the actor in the cinema, beyond the Trepamuros

Apparently Tom Holland wants to clean the slate with Spider-Man in the not-so-distant future. It was to be expected that, after so many years, the actor would get tired of the character and wanted to try new destinations and projects, especially if we take into account his age. Presenting him in Marvel studios It happened six years ago, in Captain America: Civil War. Sooner or later, as much as it hurts, we will definitely have to say goodbye to him.