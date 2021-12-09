Tom Holland wants to make a movie with Maguire and Garfield

We will have Spider-verse live-action? That question has been hovering in the minds of fans throughout this year, and that is that throughout 2021 we have had endless rumors about the possible appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, regardless of this, to Tom holland “He would love to work on another movie with these two actors.”

During a recent interview with the portal Associated Press, Holland said he considers Maguire and Garfield like his friends, this after meeting them at different events and parties over the years.

“We are friends. The other time I ran into Tobey in a restaurant and we are the only three people to have played this character on the big screen, so there is a certain affiliation between us. Makes sense? There is a communal bond between us so whenever we see each other, it feels like seeing a lost brother. I also saw Andrew the other day at a party in LA and I hugged him and it was quite nice. I would love to share screen time with them. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll ever be able to wear the suits at the same time, but it would be nice to be able to film with them. “

Of course, Holland You must think very well what you say about Spider-man is concerned, since the British actor has a history of having spoiled various things of the MCU in the past.

And speaking of Holland, the actor recently revealed what his favorite moments had been in the other films of Spider-man and here you can learn more details about it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters next December 15.

Editor’s note: Holland has been being very careful with the way he says things. Speculation regarding the Spider-Verse is running high, and any comment from the actor could unleash a frenzy among the community. We’ll see if these three actors reunite for No Way Home or if half humanity will leave the cinema disappointed.

Via: ComicBook