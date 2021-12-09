There are just a few days until the premiere on December 16 of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the most anticipated film since the beginning of the pandemic. Everything indicates that the new adventure of the wall-crawler is going to sweep the box office, but the truth is that it was about to be very different, as it has just revealed Tom holland.

The actor has revealed in an interview with Collider that the film would have as its great enemy Kraven the Hunter, with Jon watts behind the idea that shaped a film that had managed to convince Holland and in which there was no trace of the multiverse:

For a long time, the third movie was going to be about Kraven, because things didn’t quite work out among other issues. Jon introduced me to a Kraven movie, which was really cool. I don’t want to talk about it at home about the movie ending up being made, but it was fun.

Ultimately, Sony and Marvel gambled on the multiverse, bringing back villains from previous incarnations of Spider-Man like the Green Goblin from Willen dafoe, Doctor Octopus of Alfred Molina or the Electro of Jamie foxx.

Of course, Sony went ahead with the idea of ​​bringing the character of Kraven to the big screen, announcing just a few months ago that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the protagonist of a film focused exclusively on him. The question remains whether there will be reused any idea of ​​that confrontation with Holland’s wall-crawler that finally did not go ahead or if they will prefer to reserve it for a hypothetical crossover in the future …