A few weeks after the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home, some questions are beginning to be raised about the franchise but also about the participation of the Tom holland within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Historically, many major players in Marvel they leave the role, or at least they stop making solo movies of the character. Iron Man had his own trilogy, Captain America too. Thor will be the first time there have been four superhero-centric feature films.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home, the character’s trilogy would be completed and, therefore, the questions about Tom Holland’s future within the Marvel Universe.

The answer has been given by the actor himself as part of an interview made by the magazine GQ in United States.

Tom Holland: maybe the future of Spider-Man is Miles Morales, after no way home

“Maybe it’s time to turn the page. Maybe the best thing for Spider-Man is that they make a movie with Miles Morales. I have to keep Peter Parker in mind because he is an important part of my life, but if I continue to play the character after turning 30, I have done something wrong, “explained Tom Holland during the interview.

Amy Pascal, ex-president of Sony and current producer of the Spider-Man films, does not think the same. “I have talked to him about making 100 more films, I would never make films of the character without him,” he said during the same report made to the actor.

But the reality is that Tom Holland’s contract with Sony / Marvel to play Peter Parker ends after the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home. In fact, the actor has mentioned in the past that he sees the film as the end of a franchise.

James Bond in the future of the actor?

It seems that the ambitions of Tom holland about their future are in James bond. Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned leeds, the inseparable friend of Peter Parker, comments that his partner’s ambitions are centered on the British spy.

“He talks a lot about being James Bond, a lot, a lot,” explains the actor in the report. Also, Holland is working on a new script with his brother, Harry. For her part, Amy Pascal would like the actor to play Fred Astaire in a future movie.

Be that as it may, Tom Holland’s statements are similar to some Chris Evans made a year before the announcement that he would stop playing Steve Rogers / Captain America within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: no way home opens on December 17 in cinemas around the world.