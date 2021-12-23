Tom Holland talks about SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Attention SPOILERS. Long before it was released Spider-Man: No Way Home the participation of Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire as different versions of Peter parker. In all the interviews he gave Tom holland, he flatly denied it, but it seems that he is already willing to reveal what it has been like to work with these actors.

Tobey Maguire was so funny. Remember Tom Holland. “We have so many little inside jokes that came from working with Tobey. We had our own private phrases. I was really excited to be back. You could tell she really meant a lot to him. Let him put the suit back on. Let’s get back together. It was incredible”.

«The legend itself. Andrew Garfeld is a lovely guy. I think this movie was his way of making his peace with Spider-Man. It was a privilege working with him. I know it meant a lot to him.

Tom holland he also wanted to praise Willem dafoe who plays the Green Goblin: “I have never worked with an actor who was capable of giving a director so many options. He has a speech in the film in which he talks about Peter Parker’s kind of existential crisis. He did the scene 30 times and they were all different, but spectacular. “

Will we see these characters again in the future?

Fans of Marvel studios have been able to enjoy Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but there are also certain rumors that they could return in solo movies. While Tom holland will make a new trilogy that will surely bring new enemies and many surprises to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters, while the rest of the installments of Marvel studios in which you have participated Tom holland can be seen in the streaming platform Disney Plus.