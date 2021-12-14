Two days until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Mexico, the most anticipated film of the year and one of the most important for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it is about to present the concept of the multiverse in cinema. Tom holland is promoting the film and in an interview he spoke about his experience sharing scenes with Willem dafoe, who is back in his role as the Green Goblin or Green Goblin.

In an interview for comicbookmovie, Tom Holland spoke about his experience recording Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film in the trilogy that began with Homecoming and the end of a stage for the MCU’s Spider-Man. “Walking on set, playing this character, … I know what I’m doing, ”recalls Holland. “And suddenly, I get thrown this curve ball from fighting villains from Raimi’s universe.”.

According to Holland, it was very difficult to put aside his inner fan to focus when shooting scenes with Alfred Molina because he was going insane internally. As for the scenes with Willem dafoe: “It was incredible. It was a dream come true”, He said excitedly. “First of all, being able to fight with the Green Goblin and secondly that that Green Goblin is Willem Dafoe was amazing”.

The actor also confirmed that the Green Goblin of Willem Dafoe to repeat some of his lines from the Sam Raimi movie, as he mentioned having felt chills when listening to them, and not only him. “He would say things that he has said in past movies and everyone would feel chills running down their spines. It was amazing. It really was amazing and I couldn’t dream of a better version”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a film whose production is surrounded by secrets, as it is not yet known if we will see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return, in addition to the fact that it was revealed that Sony wanted the villains to be a secret. Actually, the first time Tom Holland met Willem Dafoe on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home I didn’t know it was him, as he was completely covered with a hood to keep it a secret.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 15 and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch, with the possible return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.