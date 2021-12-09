Tom Holland talks about expectations at NWH

Much has been said about the possibility of seeing other classic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has not been confirmed at the moment, we recently had the opportunity to talk with Tom Holland, the main actor of this film, to discuss audience expectations.

Considering that rumors and theories have become a fundamental part of the way to No way home, the public’s expectations may be too great. Nevertheless, Holland says there is nothing to worry about, and fans will be able to enjoy a great movie.

This is what he told us when we asked him if he believed that the public’s expectations would be met:

“For sure. It will be a great movie. “

Similarly, the actor also spoke about the rumors. Although he did not confirm or deny any theory, he has pointed out that the only answer is found in movie theaters.

“All I’m going to say about all these rumors about who is or is not in this movie, is that the only way to know if these rumors are true is to go to theaters and find out for yourself.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15. You can check out our full interview with Tom Holland here.

Via: Atomix