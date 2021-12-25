It’s been a week since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas and the most anticipated film of the year became the most successful, to the extent that some media claim that the film saved the film industry after its terrible performance due to the covid-19 pandemic. Take this opportunity, Tom Holland defended Marvel Studios movies of the famous claims of Martin Scorsese.

In 2019 Martin Scorsese He told Empire magazine that he tried to watch Marvel movies but they are not for him. However, that was not all, as the director went so far as to say that “I tried, you know But that’s not cinema”, Since he compares the work of these super productions with theme parks. According to Tom Holland, Martin Scorsese is wrong and is not seeing things from the proper perspective.

Related: Fans are asking for another Amazing Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield.

“You could ask Scorsese ‘do you want to make a Marvel movie? but he wouldn’t know how because he has never done one“, He says Tom holland in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve done Marvel movies and I’ve made movies that have been in the conversation at the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is that one is much more expensive than the other.”.

Tom Holland acted in the movie The impossible, which was nominated at the 2012 Oscars: “The way I work the character, the way the director prepares the story arc and the characters – it’s all the same, it’s just done on a different scale.”. That’s not all, because the Spider-Man actor also assures that Marvel Studios films are art, despite being based on superhero comics.

You can ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson – people who have made the kinds of movies that are worthy of the Oscars and have also made superhero movies – and they will tell you that they are the same, just on a different scale. ”.

Read more: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would return as Spider-Man in more productions.

With the incredible reception it has had Spider-Man: No Way Home those involved in the film hope to gain recognition in the Oscars 2022They consider that being a superhero movie is no excuse to ignore it (as Black Panther demonstrated a couple of years ago). The final comment of Tom holland about the difference between superhero movies and the other productions is that in the other “there is less spandex”.