Actor Tom Holland tells the anecdote of how he saved Spider-Man from Marvel Studios when negotiations with SONY were totally broken.

There was a time when Disney and Sony they could not agree on the rights of the Marvel characters. In fact, there were a few months when Spider-man was totally out of the UCM, because Tom holland He did everything he could to ensure that the long-awaited agreement was reached. That includes drunken talking to the heads of the world’s most powerful movie studios.

“I was in a pub since I was quite drunk because I was really upset that I was not going to be at Marvel Studios anymore. But I got a phone call from a 310 number. I knew Bob Iger (Disney boss at the time) was going to call me, but I thought it was going to happen a couple of days before. So I thought he had given up the phone call, and then I got this call and it was him. Bob and I had a lovely talk, we talked about my passion for the character. “

“I think I spoke about the importance of Spider-Man in Marvel Studios and what I can offer and what I can contribute. I think that really resonated with him, and he really heard how much I love this character and how much I believe in him and think about that conversation, then he opened up a bigger conversation between him and Sony Pictures President Tom Rothman and Sony Pictures CEO. Tony Vinciquerra and they were able to reach an agreement ”.

This is how it proved Tom holland be a hero in real life.

Will sign for more movies.

In a very short time we will be able to see Tom holland on Spider-Man: No Way Home, a highly anticipated film that is sure to bring many surprises. But he will also sign for a trilogy that supposedly will show us the university years of Peter parker and he will find new friends that he has had in the comics and that so far we have not seen in this version of the great hero of New York.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. Meanwhile, the rest of the Marvel Studios installments in which it has been Tom holland are available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.