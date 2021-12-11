Spider-Man: No Way Home it still keeps us waiting on whether it will feature Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Tom Holland is ready to wow fans with the third installment in his franchise. Without a doubt, Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated films of this 2021. For a long time, there have been rumors and speculation about the participation of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. This is because this film will take us into the multiverse, and villains who were important in the franchise of these two actors will appear.

Tobey Maguire was the first actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen. He starred in the Sam Raimi trilogy from 2002 to 2007. Then Andrew Garfield’s Spidey appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man; It is a reboot of the franchise at the hands of Sony that began in 2012 and was led by Marc Webb. However, he only managed to make two films. Then came the Tom Holland franchise, which will launch its third installment very soon.

Favorite scenes

During a new interview with Jake’s takesTom Holland talked about the movies Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield made. In this way, he revealed which were the scenes that he liked the most of both. From Tobey, he loved the “realism” They gave the character injuries, as Garfield liked the skate sequences, as they showed another aspect of Peter Parker’s life that was “really interesting and a lot of fun.”

Tobey’s movies, I love the final battle between him and the Green Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of a raggedy suit. You know how he always has rips on his costumes and rips on his mask. I really like it because it gave a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can sustain. “, answered

Holland goes on to say: “For me, I just like the idea that they are not invincible and that kind of thing adds something to the game.” While Tom’s Spider-Man had several costume changes and also takes a lot of damage, his version still didn’t have a shattered mask like the Tobey Maguire movies.