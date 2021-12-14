During this week, the one that is the most anticipated movie of the year with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is called to be if not the best (that remains to be seen), the one that has caused the most expectation in the cinematic history of the arachnid. Having said all this, it must be said that the wait is getting more or less long, since the actors have dedicated themselves to telling anecdotes of the filming to liven up the days until the premiere.

In that sense, Tom Holland has spoken, although without releasing any spoiler this time, since he has commented that the movie has some inspiration from Marvel’s Spider-Man, the famous Insomniac Games video game that is ranked as the best wall-crawler ever made.

Regarding this, it must be said that it is popular knowledge that Since its launch, the influence of the movies has been seen in the title of PS4 and PS5, since every time a new Spider-Man movie has been released, new outfits based on these have been added, being so that No Way Home will be no exception in this trend.

A Marvel`s Spider-Man combo can be seen in No Way Home

Returning with Tom Holland, the actor has given an interview on Extraordinerd, where he revealed that Sony had sent him a PS5 with the Marvel’s Spider-Man game. It was as a result of this that, after praising the game and its rocking around New York City, he commented that a game move has been added in the movie, although without detailing which of all those available is the lucky one. For this, everything points to we will have to wait for the premiere of the film.

For the rest, it should be noted that Spider-Man No Way Home will hit theaters between December 15 and 17 depending on the country, thus showing the closing of the first Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU. We’ll see if he does it alone or with someone. Of course, we can be sure that the expectation of the fans is through the roof to the point of making recreations of their trailers.