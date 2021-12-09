Tom Holland reveals more about NWH's villains

One of the most striking points of Spider-Man: No Way Home is the inclusion of multiple classic villains from the series. In this way, actors like Alfred Molina, William Dafoe and Jaime Foxx have returned to the roles that many believed impossible to see once again. It is so Tom Holland, the main actor in this new film, spoke to us about how these characters are treated.

Without a doubt, managing all the actors that appear in this film was not an easy task. Fortunately, Holland assures that the writers of No way home and John Watts, the director, They did a great job of giving a good conclusion to the main villains. This is what he told us:

“It was incredible. It was a difficult thing for the writers and John Watts [el director] give a conclusion to their stories, but it was amazing. Having Alfred Molina, William Dafoe and Jamie Foxx, and seeing their characters alive once again was incredible, and I am delighted to have been part of this project. “

While the details of the appearances of these characters are still a mystery, beyond simply being related to the multiverse, this is a dream come true for many people, including Tom Holland. Now we just need to wait a couple more days to find out if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also involved.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 15, 2021. On related topics, here you can check out our full interview with Tom Holland. In the same way, this was what the actor told us about the expectations of the fans.

Editor’s Note:

It’s nice to see these actors once again in some of their most iconic roles. While there are still doubts related to the treatment, timing and resolution of each villain, Holland says there is nothing to worry about.

Via: Atomix