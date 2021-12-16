Actor Tom Holland plays Spider-Man / Peter Parker at Marvel Studios, but he’s already thinking about the character’s future.

They are about to release Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new installment of Marvel studios where Tom holland will play for the sixth time Peter parker. Although this time he will have to face a lot of problems in the “Multiverse”.

In a recent interview, Tom holland you have commented how you want your Spider-man be remembered.

“That’s a great question. I really don’t know how to answer. I hope people have the same nostalgic feeling that I have for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield movies. I was a kid when those movies came out and they made me very happy. I remember coming home, jumping and jumping off the couch pretending to be Spider-Man, so if there are little kids who remember it through my movies, then that will be enough for me. “

The actor will continue to play the character.

Although his words seem like a farewell, the different films of Marvel studios in which the Spider-man from Tom holland. To begin with, they want you to confront Venom and this could happen on delivery that Sony is preparing for October 2023. In addition, they have planned a new trilogy of the college years of Peter Parker. Something that would certainly be quite interesting to see.

Finally, if there is a fifth installment of the Avengers and is about the macro event in the comics called Secret wars, you can not miss the Spider-man from Tom holland. Also, it would be a pretty shocking way to take over from Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. While the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where it appears Tom holland they can be enjoyed on Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.