The Spider-Man character is famous for having many villains and actor Tom Holland has revealed which one is his favorite.

At the end of 2021 it will be released Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Tom holland will once again interpret Peter parker at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview, Tom holland wanted to reveal which is his favorite villain of Spider-man:

«I think my favorite has to be Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. Working with him on this movie was a lot of fun, because he was so impressed with the technological advancements that cinema has made. In the past… the arms that I used to have were puppets of four different people and today obviously we don’t do that anymore because it takes a long time, so everything is done with CGI. “

And seeing him be very free like Doc Ock was really rewarding because in the past, if I wanted to go here, I would have to say to four different people: Guys, I’m going to stop by, and then you follow me, and then you get this one to do. that. So seeing him have the freedom to bring Doc Ock back to life in a new way was amazing. But also, Alfred is one of the best people I have ever worked with. “

What will the movie be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the tragic events of Far from home (2019). Therefore Peter Parker (Tom Holland) they have serious problems with the law and they have also revealed their true identity to the world. So he will ask the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), but this will cause chaos in the multiverse and you will have to face a lot of classic villains. Among those who stand out Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

Do you want to see the movie? Leave us your comments below. While we wait for it to be released on December 17, 2021, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.