Tom Holland reveals his favorite scenes from other Spider-Man

There is less and less time for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so there is also less to know if we will have our Spider-verse live-action with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. There are many rumors about it, and although Holland He has not said anything official, he did mention what his favorite moments are from the other versions of the arachnid on the big screen.

As part of a new interview with Jake’s Take, The British actor mentioned the following in regards to the films of Sam Raimi:

“I love the final fight between Spider-Man and Goblin. I think I would have loved if in our movies we also ripped up the suit. You know how he always breaks his suit and his mask? I really liked that because it brings a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can sustain. “

Of course, Holland I couldn’t put aside the movies with Garfield, and this is what he said about them:

“I actually quite liked the scene with the skateboard. I know that’s a bit of a departure from what Peter Parker is, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I think those movies were a lot of fun. They brought aspects of Peter Parker’s life in an interesting and fun way. “

As I was telling you before, the idea of ​​the Spider-Verse continues to remain a mere rumor, however, there are several clues that point to its existence. Here you can learn about some of the most obvious ones that have emerged in the last year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home the next comes to Mexican cinemas December 15.

Editor’s note: At this point it is easy to assume that we will see a live-action Spider-Verse in No Way Home. I think there is enough evidence to support the involvement of Maguire and Garfield in the film, and I don’t want to imagine how disappointed the fandome will be if neither of these two actors appear on the big screen.

Via: IGN