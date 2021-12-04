There is very little left for Spider-Man: No Road Home and Tom Holland reveals interesting details.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is one of the most anticipated films of recent years, as it has generated a lot of expectation in recent months. Now the actor Tom holland wanted to give some details of a deleted scene.

The scene was to feature Spider-man from Tom holland tying up a juvenile delinquent played by his brother Harry holland, leaving it hanging (literally). For Tom, it was an opportunity for his brother to see how terrible it can be to be on his stomach all day.

“We were going home that day, and he said to me: Friend, you can complain as much as you want. That was brutal. The icing on the cake, and I don’t think he really knows this, we saw the movie the other day, and they cut the scene. It’s not in the movie.

«But he said to me: You know, friend? It was very difficult, but I was very excited to be in a Spider-Man movie. It sucks to be your brother (laughs) ».

Even though the movie will be over 150 minutes long, it seems that there was no time to be able to introduce the scene of Tom Holland’s brother in the movie. Even so, the show is assured.

What other surprises do we expect in this movie?

The most impressive thing you can offer Spider-Man: No Way Home, without a doubt it will meet the 3 versions of Peter parker interpreted by Tom holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, something that has been speculated for a long time and has not yet been officially confirmed.

It is also expected that there will be significant deaths such as those of MJ (Zendaya), Ned leeds (Jacob Batalon) or Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Not forgetting that it has even been rumored with the appearance of Daredevil / Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). But we will find out all this when it opens on December 16, 2021. In the meantime, we can only wait and see the rest of the installments where the character has participated in the Disney Plus streaming platform.