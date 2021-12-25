Some time ago Martin Scorsese harshly criticized superhero movies and now actor Tom Holland responds.

The legendary director Martin Scorsese He came to not consider superhero films serious cinema. Then he tried to qualify his words, but it caused a trend and many people attacked this genre. Obviously others defended these kinds of stories and now it is Tom holland who is clear about the great difference of working for Marvel studios and other productions that are competing for Oscars.

You can ask Martin Scorsese: Would you like to make a Marvel Studios movie? But he doesn’t know what it is like because he has never made one. I have made Marvel movies and I have also made movies that have been in the conversation at the Oscars and the only difference is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I analyze the character, the way the director sets the story arc and the characters, it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I think they are true works of art. Tom Holland said.

I think that is absolutely right. Do you think the same as the young actor?

The actor will continue with the superhero cinema.

Tom holland has already participated in 6 films of Marvel studios, but in the future there may be many more. Since they are talking about a new trilogy of Spider-man and could also intervene in other deliveries of equipment of this Cinematographic Universe such as Avengers 5.

Although for now, what is clear is that we will be able to see Tom holland in Uncharted (2022), an adaptation of a famous video game and may make a Biopic of Fred asstaire. But you could also take some time off after the great madness that has meant Spider-Man: No Way Home.

