In 2020 it went viral a boy who saved his sister from being attacked by a dog, Tom Holland promised he would take him to spider-man set and he did it.

Superhero cinema has proven its importance among viewers worldwide, some managing to gain more popularity over others, as is the case with Marvel characters. According to a study by Game where it shows the most wanted superheroes on the internet, it was shown that currently Spider-Man is the world’s favorite hero predominant in popularity in at least 57 countries, then there is Wonder Woman with 15 countries, Batman in third with 11 countries, Iron. Man in fourth with 10 countries and Superman in fifth with 6 countries, among others. Despite this, there is one movie in particular that is causing a considerable stir in the population, Spider-Man.

The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown itself conspicuously after being trending for more than 3 months, after Marvel managed to bring the necessary marketing strategies to awaken the uncertainty and excitement of millions of people around the world with his unfinished trailers, the emotion of knowing whether or not 3 Tom Holland would appear as the protagonist of the arachnid superhero, the possible appearance of the previous protagonists (Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire) among endless other actions.

During 2020 the heroic act of a 6-year-old boy who saved his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack while they were playing outside their home, resulting in it attacking him and unfortunately suffering from some injuries to his face. This act managed to be seen by millions of people, including some actors who belong to the Marvel and DC film universe, such as Anne Hathaway, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, among others.

The current Spider-Man, Tom holland, he also saw said video at the time, making a promise to the heroic boy to take him to the Spider-Man set: No way home, a fact that has been fulfilled.

Tom holland has been part of the digital conversation for some time now because it tends to give spoilers in each of its films “accidentally”, a fact that, despite not having affected the premiere of his new film, has undoubtedly left marked this character with a not quite good image, however, this new event would raise even more the admiration for his person on the part of the fans.

The fact that influencers, companies or brands show solidarity and carry out acts in some way in favor of the community, improves their perception before users in networks, becoming good references towards their industry (and their personal or institutional image).

This type of acts in favor of the community where brands show solidarity in situations of public interest undoubtedly have a positive impact on the image of companies, as Cabify chose to do some time ago when it hired “returnees” in Mexico who came of the United States, after presenting some migration problems, showing a positive image by promoting employment and “clinging” these people by giving them the opportunity to work and earn an honest living.

