Actor Tom Holland has been playing Spider-Man at Marvel Studios since 2016 and knows it’s a road full of mistakes and personal growth.

Currently, Tom holland He is one of the best rated young actors and it is thanks to the fact that he plays Spider-man at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Since since it debuted in Captain America: Civil War (2016) has become a fan favorite. We have also been able to see it in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and also at the end of 2021 it will premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Now, in a recent interview, Tom holland has wanted to reflect on all that it means to be Spider-man:

«I have grown and changed in the best possible way. I really learned to defend myself. When you start making these movies, you have to do what they tell you and you don’t think anything about it. But as time goes by, you realize that you are an actor in your movie and you need to protect yourself. Sometimes I say “no” as a complete sentence. I learned to defend myself, to behave professionally when you are the leader. I have learned to enjoy my fame, instead of running away from it.

“It has been an amazing experience. And as an actor, I have found a lot of confidence in my ability, having this security blanket that is Spider-Man. It’s like a playground for me. Somewhere where you can play freely and make mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes are the birth of the best idea, and that’s where the character is growing from. Commented Tom holland.

They also asked him what the young version of himself would tell him.

“Basically I would say: Don’t do anything for the money… Really, I would really try to teach my younger self that money means nothing. Money is just a number on a screen. Then again … Now what? Scratch that. I wouldn’t tell my younger self to do anything different. You only learn from mistakes, you don’t learn from winning. All the things I did wrong helped me finish where I am today. I have not done anything terrible so I would go back and change. So I would probably let him go ahead, if I’m honest. “ Concluded Tom holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will premiere on December 17, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

The movies of Marvel studios in which you have participated Tom holland are available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.