During an interview, Tom Holland told about his first meeting with Willem Dafoe, who will also be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland is an expert at making spoilers. However, the secret was kept very well that Willem Dafoe was going to play the Green Goblin again. In this way, this news was only confirmed when Spider-Man: No Way Home released its two trailers. Now that we all know that the actor will be part of the film, the new Peter Parker revealed details of the filming of the film and told how it was the first time they met.

“There is a funny story about when I first met Willem”Tom Holland began by saying during the Regal Sherman Oaks event, where the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was unveiled. “Obviously, at that time, all the villains in the movie were the big secret, so they walked around the set with capes on them,” explained. We all know that Marvel Studios is very reserved with the surprises and characters that will be part of its films, for this reason it kept the presence of Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, among others, in silence.

How was the meeting?

“Naturally, you know, these guys are very excited to come back and relive these roles, but they came on set a week before filming to see what it was like, meet Jon. [Watts, el director], get to know myself, hang out on set and have a good time. I bumped into a guy in a cape and I said, ‘Look out buddy.’ And he took off his hood and I almost freaked out. I was like ‘Oh shit, the goblin is here!’ But he was lovely, he was really wonderful and a real pleasure to work with. ” commented.

Willem Dafoe will play the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, he will not be the only villain from another installment who will fight Tom Holland’s Spidey. We will also meet Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina; Electro by Jamie Foxx; Sandman, character played by Thomas Haden Church; and Lizard by Rhys Ifans. At the moment, it was not confirmed if the wall-crawler will receive help from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.