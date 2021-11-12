Actor Tom Holland has given his opinion on Tom Hardy and the post-credits scene of the movie Venom: There Will Be Carnage (2021).

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Venom: There will be carnage (2021) has a surprising post-credits scene where we see Eddie brock from Tom hardy teleporting to the reality where the Spider-man from Tom holland. This is something that changes everything and that means that we will be able to see both in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Now has been the actor Tom holland who has commented on what he felt when he saw that his character was part of the film.

“I really do not know. It was very exciting to be a part of that movie. Obviously Tom Hardy is one of the best actors in the world. I’m happy to say he’s a lovely guy. But I really haven’t given it much thought.

What would happen in the next few years?

For now, we don’t know the plans Sony and Marvel studios for these characters. But it seems that Tom holland and Tom hardy they could star in the movie Venom vs Spider-Man and it is even rumored that the release date will be in October 2023. So soon they will have to present this project. But what is clear is that it will be spectacular to see the symbiote with other Avengers characters. The funny thing is that Venom He is not a villain, so it will be interesting to see why they both face if in theory they do not know each other for now.

You also have to remember that they will premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021. Where Tom holland will repeat as Peter parker and it has been rumored that we would see Venom, although it seems that this has been denied. While we wait for it to hit theaters we can see all the movies of Marvel studios where the young actor has participated in the Disney Plus streaming platform.