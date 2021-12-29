Little by little, the madness for Spider-Man: No Way Home begins to decrease. This is due, of course, to the fact that most fans already had the opportunity to see it and it alleviated their desire to know what the multiverse held. However, now the conversation revolves around the future of the arachnid superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which for now is still in the hands of Tom holland.

Some days ago, Kevin Feige, director of Marvel Studios, confirmed that the production company is already working with Sony on the character’s next story. In other words, in Spider-man 4. However, at no point did he refer to the return of Tom Holland, which we all take for granted. Is the return of the actor really guaranteed? Based on his recent statements, it is best to moderate expectations.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland hinted that he is not sure about participating in the future of Spider-Man. In fact, it went further and said be ready to say goodbye to the character despite the sadness that would cause him to do so:

“There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man. If it will be with me, I’m still not quite sure. Maybe he’s a producer or something, I don’t know. But I do know that I love this character and I would be sad to say goodbye, but basically I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve as this character. I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie, so it’s great. So I’m ready, I’m ready to say goodbye. “

Another important point that we can put on the table is that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, for now, They have only given the green light to a fourth movie, not a complete trilogy. Entering the field of SPOILERS from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the end glimpsed a new stage for the hero of New York, now without the support and company of his loved ones. Therefore, we would not be surprised if Spider-man 4 is the final farewell to Tom Holland.

Marvel Studios may not want his departure, but it should be understood that Tom Holland has other aspirations beyond Spider-man to consolidate his career in film.