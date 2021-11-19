Tom Holland proposes to cede Spider-Man baton to Miles Morales

For Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the MCU, the future of the Spider-Man franchise must point to the appearance of Miles Morales.

Tom Holland has played the teenage version of Spider-Man since 2016, but the London native acknowledges that his cycle as the wall-crawler will come to an end one day, and the path of the MCU should be followed by Miles Morales.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Holland reflected on what comes after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film that closes the Spider-Man trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he recognizes that it will be time to give up the mantle to Miles Morales .

“Maybe it’s time for me to move on. Perhaps the best thing for Spider-Man is that they make a Miles Morales movie. I also have to take into account Peter Parker, because he is an important part of my life”.

Holland has been part of six Marvel Studios films such as Spider-Man highlighting Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and all three of Spidey’s solo productions, including the upcoming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. .

What’s next for Tom Holland after Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Time does not forgive, and Holland accepts that playing Spider-Man has been a pleasant experience, but considers that it is time for the figure of Miles Morales to emerge as the next Spider-Man of Marvel Studios.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home is the end of the franchise… If I play Spider-Man after 30, I’ve done something wrong”.

In previous interviews, Holland, who began acting at age 11, acknowledged that after his stint as Spider-Man, he could take time before returning to the stage, or he would seek to lead a simple life away from the spotlight.

“I could start filming The Crowded Room (series for digital platforms) and say, ‘You know what? This is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life. ‘ Or I could do Spider-Man 4, 5 and 6, finish when I’m 32 and never do another. I’m not sure what i want to do”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Source: GQ

