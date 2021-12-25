More than a week has passed since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas, so Tom holland you already feel free to speak by letting go spoilers. In fact, the actor is dying to talk about the biggest spoilers for the film, feeling that his acting career reached its peak working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“It will be nice to talk about the movie now that everyone has seen it.“, He said Tom holland, who in the weeks leading up to the film’s release had denied Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement. The marketing campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home had a strong focus on secrecy, and they even released official images asking not to make spoilers, which increased the expectation of seeing the film in theaters.

There are so many stories that I have not told because everything has been secret! You know, Andrew and Tobey and I had one of the most amazing experiences working together. We are the only three people who have played this character on the big screen, and that created this brotherhood, this friendship, which went beyond just knowing each other – I’m sure it reflects on screen – it was as if we were lost brothers. And I want to talk about it ”, Tom Holland.

In the last interviews of Tom holland prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor had spoken about the possibility of retiring and letting Miles Morales be the new Spider-Man of the MCU. However, the end of the film left fans wanting more, as the Peter parker Tom Holland has just become a full-fledged Spider-Man with a myriad of possibilities for his future.

Honestly, it has been the highlight of my career. Put me on a stage in front of a thousand people. I have so much to talk about that I was not allowed. I would love to continue talking about this movie. “

Andrew Garfield He was the actor who had it most difficult, because he had to promote his new film Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! which premiered in mid-November. In every interview that I conducted, the actor had to deny his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying that the leaks were done with photoshop. As to Tobey Maguire, It is said that a fan asked him in a park if he was going out and he said yes, but there was no way to know if this was true and so far they have not asked Maguire directly.

Meanwhile what follows for Tom holland is the premiere of the Uncharted movie, which will hit theaters on February 18, 2022 and stars alongside Mark Wahlberg. After this, we do not know what is next for the actor, but we will surely see him back in other productions of the MCU, like the new Spider-Man trilogy you mentioned Amy pascal recently.

Fountain: The Hollywood Reporter.