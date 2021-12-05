Actor Tom Holland has confessed that at the casting for the role of Spider-Man, he was told that he fulfilled a requirement: to be ugly.

Through his 60 years of stories, Peter Parker has had long relationships, and we could not classify him as a Don Juan. It’s not Tony Stark. However, he has not been described as “ugly” either, rather as “a normal boy”. Interestingly, to land the role of Spider-Man, according to Tom Holland, it seems that a requirement was to be ugly. At least a little.

In a recent interview on the UK’s Graham Norton Show, Holland recalls flying to Atlanta multiple times for different camera tests during the final casting to play Spider-Man. The actor recalled the following anecdote with the driver of the car in which he was traveling to his last audition:

“When I was going to my final audition, I was driving, I was very nervous, and there was this driver, a lovely guy, but too honest? And he was sitting there in the car, chatting with me, and chatting, non-stop… You know I’m a polite person, but I wanted to tell him ‘dude, please shut up, I’m trying to memorize my lines’. He was looking at me in the mirror and doing that [simula ajustar el espejo retrovisor] and he nodded ‘Yes’, looking at me in a really awkward way. And he said, ‘You know what, boy? I think you will. ‘ And I said, ‘Really? Why?!’ I was very excited to hear it. And he said, ‘You know what? I think you’re going to get it because the boy I just took there is very handsome. ‘

Search in our online store:

Marvel Basics – The Amazing Spider-Man: Shattered Web

Recent events have taken their toll on Peter Parker’s world. As a result of “The Last Remains”, you will never see Norman or Harry Osborn in the same way! We know that

Spider-Man definitely won’t. But, as Spidey picks up the broken pieces and mends his life, the coming storms swirl with increasing violence. Mister Negative is back and he only wants one thing: his own alter ego, Martin Li! But how is that possible?

Meanwhile, Peter and Mary Jane have been through a lot and the specter of Spider-Man has been a constant strain on their relationship from day one. Do you still have something to hold on to? As the end of a shocking era comes, a new and unexpected day is yet to come!

Collect The Amazing Spider-Man (2018) # 56-60.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction