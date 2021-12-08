Spider-Man: No Road Home has yet to be released and many are already thinking about the future of the character played by Tom Holland.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home will close a chapter in the life of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and will supposedly then make a new trilogy of the character focusing on his college years. Even so, the actor went so far as to say that if he continued as the great hero of Marvel At age 30, that means you would be doing something wrong. Although now he has wanted to qualify his words.

That’s just a perfect example of how everything you say is always misinterpreted, and no one is telling the truth. I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man will be like. I don’t know if I’m going to be part of it. Spider-Man will always live on in me, and I know that Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and the studio are eager to find out what the next chapter of Spider-Man will look like. If it turns out to be with me, then that is very exciting. But if it’s time for me to go, I’ll do it with pride.

“What I was referring to in that interview where I said: If I was playing Spider-Man when I was 30, I did something wrong… I would take an opportunity for someone to come and change what it means to be Spider-Man. Spider-Man could be more diverse, it could be a female character, it could be anything. So that’s what I was saying, and thanks to that journalist for changing that. I really appreciate it. Tom Holland concluded.

One of the most anticipated films of recent times.

While a few look to the distant future, the rest are looking forward to seeing Tom holland on Spider-Man: No Way Home. A film that will bring many surprises and we could even see the versions of Peter parker from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. What would be a real madness.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. While we wait for it to hit theaters, you can see the films of Tom holland from Marvel studios on the streaming platform Disney Plus.